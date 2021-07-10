Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 23,277 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total transaction of $7,453,528.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total transaction of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $13,736,500.00.

CVNA stock opened at $323.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.77 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $124.89 and a 12 month high of $327.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,046,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

