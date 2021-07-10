Cascades’ (CAS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cascades (TSE:CAS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$17.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday, July 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Cascades to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$17.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.86.

Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$15.71 on Tuesday. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$13.06 and a 12 month high of C$18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.25.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.9599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

