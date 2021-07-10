Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Purchased by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $29,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWST. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 470.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,053,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,944,000 after acquiring an additional 868,417 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,200,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,895,000 after buying an additional 722,541 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,694,000 after buying an additional 695,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,537,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,094,000 after buying an additional 365,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.31. The stock had a trading volume of 68,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,044. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

