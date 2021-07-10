Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target Increased to $124.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $111.00 to $124.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CBOE. Argus lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.33.

NYSE:CBOE opened at $118.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $122.27.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

