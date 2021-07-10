C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) Trading Down 0.5%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CCGGY)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCGGY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.5199 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

About C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

