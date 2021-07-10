Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Position Lessened by Acuta Capital Partners LLC

Acuta Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 609,976 shares during the quarter. Celldex Therapeutics comprises about 7.6% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $20,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 861,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 69,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 32,689 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12,857.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 49,115 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CLDX traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $32.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $35.69.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 1,184.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

