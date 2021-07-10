Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $82.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

CELH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Celsius from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Celsius from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Celsius currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $71.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.60 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.43. Celsius has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $83.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,251,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313 in the last three months. 37.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

