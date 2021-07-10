Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CELTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centamin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of CELTF stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.05. Centamin has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $3.07.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

