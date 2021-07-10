Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.050-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Centene also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centene has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.38.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of Centene stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.53. The stock has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $75.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.