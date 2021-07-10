Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 45,000 Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,436,000.

OTCMKTS GLBLU opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

