Centiva Capital LP Boosts Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,584,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,179 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,353,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,617,000 after acquiring an additional 79,941 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,512,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,906,000 after acquiring an additional 65,987 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,502,000 after acquiring an additional 80,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,762,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,807,000 after acquiring an additional 148,587 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNO. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

