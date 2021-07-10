Centiva Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,400,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,662,000 after purchasing an additional 231,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,272,000 after acquiring an additional 158,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,649 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,172,000 after acquiring an additional 183,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $97.52 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $109.84. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.