Centiva Capital LP Buys 414 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $312.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.87. The company has a market cap of $198.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $316.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total value of $1,498,626.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,521,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

