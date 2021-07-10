Centiva Capital LP Invests $557,000 in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CACC stock opened at $448.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a current ratio of 35.08. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $266.74 and a 12 month high of $539.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.85.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. The company had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CACC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.60.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.