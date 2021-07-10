Centiva Capital LP Purchases Shares of 50,000 Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MONCU. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $7,888,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,868,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,479,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,290,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,095,000.

Get Monument Circle Acquisition alerts:

MONCU opened at $10.08 on Friday. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.99.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MONCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.