Centiva Capital LP Sells 1,788 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,143,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,981,000 after buying an additional 1,697,540 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,665,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,512 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,939,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,353,000 after acquiring an additional 65,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,181,000 after acquiring an additional 208,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $78.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.13. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.66.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

