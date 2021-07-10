Centiva Capital LP Takes $497,000 Position in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,975,000.

NASDAQ ARRWU opened at $10.03 on Friday. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.99.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

