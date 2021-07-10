Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company. Central Pacific Bank, its subsidiary, is Hawaii’s third largest commercial bank. “

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $25.16 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $28.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $60.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In related news, Director Saedene K. Ota purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,771.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after purchasing an additional 61,814 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 13,446 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

