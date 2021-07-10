Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 52.90 ($0.69). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 52.38 ($0.68), with a volume of 7,254,396 shares trading hands.

CNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Centrica from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 61.67 ($0.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of £3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 74.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.39.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

