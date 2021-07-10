Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,341,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,910 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Cerner were worth $95,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,982,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,628,000 after purchasing an additional 886,053 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,173,000 after purchasing an additional 914,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,305,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,660,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,262,000 after purchasing an additional 868,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $79.57 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

