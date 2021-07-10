Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.06.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NTLA opened at $153.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.89. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $202.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 2.11.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $68,453.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 887,833 shares of company stock valued at $102,364,127. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.