Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IOVA. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

