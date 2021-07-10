Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.05.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPI opened at $5.50 on Friday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $118.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.22.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Checkmate Pharmaceuticals news, insider Arthur M. Krieg acquired 7,224 shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,632.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 815,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,927,033.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 62.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 595.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 865.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

