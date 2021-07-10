ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). ChemoCentryx posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 289.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($1.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCXI. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $16.77. 6,671,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,234. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.45.

In other ChemoCentryx news, COO Tausif Butt bought 10,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at $120,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 28.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

