China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Shares Sold by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC decreased its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after acquiring an additional 26,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 11,291.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 166,669 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 138,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 760.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 102,673 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $14,219,000. 0.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNP opened at $48.07 on Friday. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.89.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $88.99 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $1.9844 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.71 to $61.98 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.49.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

