Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will report earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.43. Churchill Downs posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 562.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.26 to $8.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Churchill Downs.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHDN. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.17.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308 over the last 90 days. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,729,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 2,393.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 196,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,352,000 after purchasing an additional 188,997 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,911,000 after purchasing an additional 169,389 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 200,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,486,000 after purchasing an additional 104,078 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,153,000 after purchasing an additional 51,521 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.78. 138,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,989. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.08.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.