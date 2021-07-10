CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of B. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,277,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,135,000 after acquiring an additional 361,844 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 188,973 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 631,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after acquiring an additional 140,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 629,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,168,000 after acquiring an additional 111,600 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on B. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $50.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.31.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

