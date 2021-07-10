CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,072 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,171,000 after buying an additional 711,972 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 9.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,864,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,077,000 after purchasing an additional 333,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,796,000 after purchasing an additional 98,076 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth $32,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

In related news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $56,384.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,609 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

WWW stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.85. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.43.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.