CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 65.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 8.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.32. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.05.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

SHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

