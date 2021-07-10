CIBC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $11.50 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 90.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DPMLF. Dundee Securities boosted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of DPMLF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.04. 33,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,880. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.30.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $138.03 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 28.54%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

