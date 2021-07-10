CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,851 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 128,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CIT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.06.

Shares of CIT opened at $48.17 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $55.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.12.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.00 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

