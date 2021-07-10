Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)

Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index restated their neutral rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MRW. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Monday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 254 ($3.32).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 264.90 ($3.46). 9,489,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,866,602. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 269 ($3.51). The stock has a market cap of £6.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 199.06.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

