Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)

Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index restated their neutral rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MRW. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Monday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 254 ($3.32).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 264.90 ($3.46). 9,489,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,866,602. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 269 ($3.51). The stock has a market cap of £6.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 199.06.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

