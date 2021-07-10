Citigroup Inc. Acquires 344 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,636 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 17,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Zumiez by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,411 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Zumiez by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,376 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Zumiez by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $49.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.67. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 7,540 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $344,653.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,327.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,851 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $91,680.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,023 shares in the company, valued at $496,439.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,770 shares of company stock worth $1,063,919. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

