Citigroup Inc. Buys 63,496 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 108.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,496 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 14.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 2.02.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

EXTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In related news, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,042,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,376 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

