Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FELE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $81.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.01. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $87.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FELE shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,301.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $690,660 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

