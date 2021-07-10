Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 458.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of argenx by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 69.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $313.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.92. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $212.66 and a 52 week high of $382.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.04 million. Equities analysts predict that argenx SE will post -12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut argenx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on argenx from $356.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.21.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

