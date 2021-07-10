Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of Genesco worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the first quarter worth $445,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesco by 860.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesco by 136.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Genesco by 232.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesco by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,455,000 after purchasing an additional 176,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Genesco stock opened at $62.13 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.63.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.65) earnings per share. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,988. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 960 shares of company stock worth $54,173 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

GCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

