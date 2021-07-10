Citigroup Inc. Purchases 2,511 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 129.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,444 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 119.1% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.40.

VRTS stock opened at $276.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 23.31 and a quick ratio of 23.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.39. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.22 and a 52 week high of $300.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $187.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 31.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $834,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,443.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

