Citigroup Inc. Sells 11,245 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,245 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 305.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 83.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

In other news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,236.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POR opened at $46.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $51.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on POR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.