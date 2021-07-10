Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. Clearwater Paper has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $496.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.25.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.22). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 3,040.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

