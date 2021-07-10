Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $880.00

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 880 ($11.50) and last traded at GBX 873 ($11.41), with a volume of 21965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 878 ($11.47).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Clipper Logistics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £875.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 769.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95.

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.