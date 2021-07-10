Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $227.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) will report sales of $227.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $225.80 million to $229.20 million. Cloudera posted sales of $214.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full year sales of $921.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $916.85 million to $925.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.80 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLDR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cloudera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

NYSE:CLDR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,183,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,710,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cloudera has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $226,160.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,154.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $579,208.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 120,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,384.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,679. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudera during the first quarter worth $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cloudera during the first quarter worth $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Cloudera in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Cloudera in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cloudera in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

