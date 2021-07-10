CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,768,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 187,620 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $108,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $60.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,045,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,935. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.