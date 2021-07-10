CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel treatments for brain tumors. The company’s lead drug includes Berubicin, for the treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme and potentially for other CNS malignancies. CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.35.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that CNS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 5.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

