Cohen & Steers Inc. Cuts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 348,372 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Medtronic by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 169,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after acquiring an additional 17,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 915,838 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $108,188,000 after acquiring an additional 36,195 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT stock opened at $128.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $89.37 and a twelve month high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

