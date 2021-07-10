Cohen & Steers Inc. Decreases Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELS opened at $78.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $78.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.34, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

