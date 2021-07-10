Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 351.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 37,371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 120,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter worth $184,000.

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $9.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0778 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

