Cohen & Steers Inc. Purchases New Stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTA. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

BTA opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $13.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

