Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 58,658 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,658 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 502,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 38,613 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 181,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 248.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 53,170 shares during the last quarter.

BYM stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $16.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

