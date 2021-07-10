Colliers Securities Begins Coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:RSVA)

Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:RSVA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

Shares of RSVA stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.